By | December 12, 2020
Gus Chafoulias Death -Dead – Obituary : Rochester developer Gus Chafoulias has Died .

Rochester developer Gus Chafoulias has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Post Bulletin @PB_News Rochester developer Gus Chafoulias, 85, has died

