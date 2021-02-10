Gustavo Duarte Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Captain Gustavo Duarte has Died.

Captain Gustavo Duarte has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.

It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the untimely passing of Captain Gustavo Duarte of our Airport District. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/BDPb6Dv4Yv

