“Gut Check Rock TotK”: Activities to Enjoy at Gut Check Rock in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – What to Do at Gut Check Rock

The vast land of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is filled with stunning peaks, valleys, shrines, plateaus, castles, and towns. As you explore this world, you’ll come across various locations, including Gut Check Rock, which is located in the northern reaches of Hyrule. Many players may assume that there must be some crucial task they need to complete in this area, but the truth is that Gut Check Rock serves more as a landmark than a destination.

In the previous game, Breath of the Wild, Gut Check Rock played a more significant role. Players had to scale the rock quickly while collecting rupees to reveal a shrine at the top. However, in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are no major activities you need to complete at Gut Check Rock. The area’s bolded map label may suggest otherwise, but it’s only because of its significance in the previous game.

If you’re looking for a challenge, you won’t find it at Gut Check Rock. But you can earn a reward by climbing to the top and using the Ultrahand ability to unearth a mostly buried treasure chest that contains a Silver Rupee.

Additionally, you’ll notice three signs in the area. If you know how to solve the Red Arrow puzzles, you should be able to figure out the point the three signs indicate, which is on top of one of the high rocks. Checking the flower petals you find there will give you a Korok Seed.

While Gut Check Rock may not offer much in terms of activities, it’s essential to explore the surrounding areas. You’ll find hot springs for healing and a few enemies that you can farm to obtain components for various armor upgrades. So, don’t forget to take a closer look at the region before moving on.

In conclusion, Gut Check Rock in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a landmark that offers little in terms of tasks or challenges. However, it’s still worth visiting to earn a reward and obtain a Korok Seed. Exploring the area’s surroundings can also lead to discovering hot springs and enemies that you can farm for armor upgrades. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available on the Nintendo Switch, and with the vast world it offers, there’s always something new to discover.

