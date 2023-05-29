“Guwahati road accident” today : Jalubari Road Accident in Guwahati Claims Seven Lives and Injures Several Others

Fatal Road Accident in Jalubari Area of Guwahati, Assam Leaves Seven Dead and Several Injured today 2023.
Seven people have lost their lives in a tragic accident, according to Joint Police Commissioner, Guwahati, Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar. He made the announcement during a phone interview with ANI. No further details were provided about the nature of the accident or the identities of those involved.
News Source : Mid-day
- Guwahati road accident
- Jalubari area accident
- Assam road mishap
- Fatal accident in Guwahati
- Road safety in Assam