“Guwahati road accident” today : Road Accident in Jalubari Area of Guwahati Claims Seven Lives and Leaves Several Injured

Posted on May 29, 2023

Fatal Road Accident in Jalubari Area of Guwahati Claims Seven Lives and Leaves Several Injured today 2023.
Seven students have died and several others injured in a road accident in the Jalubari area of Guwahati, Assam. The students were travelling in a truck that overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

News Source : mid-day.com – ANI

