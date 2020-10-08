Guy Andrew Death : Family Court Judge Guy Andrew has been found dead in bushland

Josh Robertson @jrojourno wrote on twitter
Reacting to the story Thomas Anderson wrote
I was just wondering today what had happened given the media doesn’t report on suicides generally. Bullying is often an outward sign of deep internal sadness and struggles. This appears to be the case. What a sorry state of affairs all round. I hope all involved find peace.
Jonathan @jono_nath wrote
The way his “missing” disappearance was reported (without alarm or urgent big search) indicated that this tragic outcome was most likely. Media no longer has taboo/ban on reporting suicide. New protocol: see prominent list of eight help lines & sensible yet sensitive phrasing.
