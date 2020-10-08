Guy Andrew Death : Family Court Judge Guy Andrew has been found dead in bushland

Family Court Judge Guy Andrew has been found dead in bushland: “His tragic passing is a timely reminder of the extraordinary pressure on all who practice in the often highly emotive family law jurisdiction. This pressure can be exacerbated by appointment.” abc.net.au/news/2020-10-0
Guy Andrew Death : Family Court Judge Guy Andrew has been found dead in bushland

I was just wondering today what had happened given the media doesn’t report on suicides generally. Bullying is often an outward sign of deep internal sadness and struggles. This appears to be the case. What a sorry state of affairs all round. I hope all involved find peace.

The way his “missing” disappearance was reported (without alarm or urgent big search) indicated that this tragic outcome was most likely. Media no longer has taboo/ban on reporting suicide. New protocol: see prominent list of eight help lines & sensible yet sensitive phrasing.

