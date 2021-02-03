Guy Brett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : British critic & curator Guy Brett has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021
British critic & curator Guy Brett has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sad news – the passing of British critic & curator Guy Brett, a champion of artists working in the kinetic realm & from Latin America. Brett was a friend of the @GovettBrewster, supporting our work with Len Lye, Jim Allen & Hélio Oiticica in the 2011 exhibition Points of Contact pic.twitter.com/B2JylZWntS
— Paul Brobbel (@PBrobbel) February 3, 2021
Paul Brobbel @PBrobbel Sad news – the passing of British critic & curator Guy Brett, a champion of artists working in the kinetic realm & from Latin America. Brett was a friend of the @GovettBrewster , supporting our work with Len Lye, Jim Allen & Hélio Oiticica in the 2011 exhibition Points of Contact
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.