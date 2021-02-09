Guy Brett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Guy Brett has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021
Guy Brett has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.
'Constantly curious, uninterested in the market-led view': pioneering curator and writer Guy Brett has died, aged 78#art #curators #criticismhttps://t.co/MFLiY4jbso
— Miriam Cosic (@miriamcosic) February 9, 2021
Miriam Cosic @miriamcosic ‘Constantly curious, uninterested in the market-led view’: pioneering curator and writer Guy Brett has died, aged 78
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.