Guy Smith Death -Dead – Obituary :Guy N Smith has Died .

By | December 24, 2020
Guy N Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

Andrew Nette @Pulpcurry From @ohsinnerman comes the news that Guy N Smith has died. If true, this is a real loss. Loved by fans, ignored by mainstream critics, he was a giant among the ranks of 1970s/80s paperback horror writers

