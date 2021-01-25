Guy Thornton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Guy Thornton has Died .

Guy Thornton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Roger Protz @RogerProtzBeer Very sad to hear of the passing of Guy Thornton, convivial friend, prolific journalist & beer writer based in Amsterdam. An active member of CAMRA, @Britbeerwriters & the NUJ, Guy’s other great passion was Leeds Utd. RIP Guy.

