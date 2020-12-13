Gvsu student death : Gvsu dead body found inside Allendale campus.
A Gvsu has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
UPDATE: The university president says the body was of a GVSU student.
Posted by WOOD TV8 on Saturday, December 12, 2020
Detroit News 1 hr · An investigation is underway Saturday evening after a body was found at Grand Valley State University’s Allendale campus, police said. DETROITNEWS.COM Police probe after dead body found at Grand Valley State University
Source: (20+) Detroit News – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.