“Gwen Stacy age Spider-Verse”: What is the age of Gwen Stacy in Across the Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – How Old is Gwen Stacy?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the latest superhero film that has hit the cinemas. The sequel has reunited Miles Morales with Gwen Stacy, but many fans are curious about their age difference. In this article, we will discuss how old Gwen Stacy is in Across the Spider-Verse.

Background

The first movie, Into the Spider-Verse, introduced Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy as two of the Spider-People from different dimensions. In the film, Miles was 14 years old, and Gwen was 15 months older than him, making her at least 15 years old.

The sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, takes place “one year and four months” after the first movie, as confirmed by Christopher Miller. Miles confirms that he is now 15 years old, but we don’t know their exact birthdays.

Gwen Stacy’s Age

Gwen Stacy is played by Hailee Steinfeld, who is 26 years old. In Across the Spider-Verse, Gwen is either 16 or 17 years old. As we mentioned earlier, we don’t know their exact birthdays, so it’s unclear which one is correct.

Regardless of her age, Gwen Stacy plays a much larger role in the sequel. She is an essential member of the “Spider Society,” a superhero collective that protects the fabric of reality across thousands of worlds.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gwen Stacy is either 16 or 17 years old in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Her age difference with Miles Morales is not significant, and they continue to have a great dynamic onscreen. The film is a must-watch for any superhero fan, especially those who loved the first movie, Into the Spider-Verse.

As we continue to see more superhero films hit the cinemas, it’s great to see animated films like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, finally getting the recognition they deserve. With more films and TV shows in the works, there’s no doubt that we’ll continue to see more from the Spider-Verse and its beloved characters.

