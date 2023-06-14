Gwinnett County Shooting Claims the Life of Steven Thomaston from Lawrenceville

Steven Thomaston of Lawrenceville tragically killed in Gwinnett County shooting

Steven Thomaston, a resident of Lawrenceville, was shot and killed in Gwinnett County on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred in a residential area on the outskirts of Lawrenceville.

Thomaston was pronounced dead at the scene, according to local authorities. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no suspects have been identified at this time.

Thomaston was a beloved member of the Lawrenceville community, known for his kind heart and willingness to help others. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Steven Thomaston during this difficult time.

