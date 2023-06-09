Gym Trainer Goes Viral for Harsh Training Methods, Nitesh Soni Identified as Suspect

Nitesh Soni fitness trainer : Gym Trainer Goes Viral for Harsh Training Methods: Suspect Named Nitesh Soni

A gym trainer named Nitesh Soni has gained attention on social media for his harsh training methods. In videos posted on Twitter, he is seen threatening to bash up clients who consume liquor or smoke, and making people do grueling exercises as punishment for eating Chinese food or samosas. These videos have sparked criticism from netizens who believe this behavior is what’s wrong with the fitness industry. Soni has over 5.92 lakh followers on Instagram and a YouTube channel called The Nitesh Fitness Empire.

News Source : The Indian Express

