Gypsy Mike Death -Obituary – Dead : Gypsy Mike street outlaws has Died .
Gypsy Mike has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Our thoughts go out to Gypsy Mikes friends & family, we lost a true street racing legend. One of the most respected…
Posted by 1320Video.com on Friday, December 18, 2020
1320Video.com 12 hrs · Our thoughts go out to Gypsy Mikes friends & family, we lost a true street racing legend. One of the most respected racers in the west coast – he was one of the racers I had to meet my first trip to L.A. in 2015. RIP Gypsy Mike
Tributes
Wes Buccello wrote
Prayers out to his family. RIP. Definitely made a name for himself. Sad day for the streets.
Chris Wyatt wrote
Rest up Legend maybe someday we will line up up there.It would be more than an honor for me.
Michael DuVall wrote
Good guy much respect for him. R.I.P Gypsy Mike
Lee Brezan wrote
RIP. Gypsy Mike. Was just looking at his car and few others that were representing the West Coast Street Racing scene in Car Craft Magazine. Rest up my brother.
James Ashford wrote
RIP to an OG street racer! He will be greatly missed in the street racing world.
Chris Jdm Mejia wrote
My condolences to his family and much respect GYPSY MIKE RACE IN PEACE
Brian Smith wrote
RIP Gypsy Mike, prayers sent to your family and friends.
John Gruver wrote
Damn that sucks I met gypsy Mike years ago when I lived on the West Coast he was a hell of a nice guy and one hell of a street racer
Frank Moline wrote
RIP Gypsy Mike one hell of a racing legend lost.🥲 seen him race in Los Angeles area when I was a tenenager
Vicente Alejandro Diaz-Orquiz wrote
He and the Gypsy Camaro are the reason for my tag on my 84 Monte Carlo, I was looking forward to meeting and learning from this man when I moved to California. Race In Peace O.G.
Anthony Ray Perez wrote
My sincerest condolences to the family for the loss of their loved one. RIP Gypsy Mike.
Jason Seay wrote
Damn hate to see that ! Always liked seeing those guys race ! Prayers for his family and friends
Thomas M C Jupin wrote
Respect this Ol G 1k RIP brother shift those gears in heaven we will all be home one day.
Shawn Abel wrote
Damn….. Huge loss to our racing community!! Anybody know what happened??
Chad Ellis wrote
A lot of respect for him and his small block Ford powered Camaro. Rest in peace.
Severo Diaz wrote
R.I.P. to the fastest N/A SBF powered camaro on the west coast.. king of COMPTON ..
Melissa Keller wrote
R.i.p gypsy mike we will keep your family in our prayers
Israel Junior Bill wrote
I’m a Brazilian guy, but I know you … the world is small, but at the same time I met you on TV, good luck there in the sky, then the engines don’t break, soon we meet
Cedric White wrote
It was a site to see him race in person in LA. God speed fella..
Artur Brewczuk wrote
R.I.P Gypsy Mike big respekt for him from Poland 🇵🇱
Clifford Wilkinson wrote
Ohh man, had the honor of meeting him in Vegas a few years ago at the “spot…”
Paul Lovgren wrote
What happened to the legend.
