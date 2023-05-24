“Habitual offender bond” today : Habitual offender accused of stealing weapons from police vehicle granted $100 bond by magistrate

Habitual Offender Accused of Stealing Weapons from Police Vehicle Granted $100 Bond by Magistrate today 2023.
Henry Wilson, a habitual offender with a criminal history of breaking into vehicles and stealing guns, was initially granted a $100 bond after being arrested for breaking into a police vehicle and stealing weapons. Wilson, who had previously spent more than a decade in and out of jail for the same offenses, acted as his own bondsman and posted $10 to make bail. However, he was later rearrested after the judge revoked his bond and set a higher bond of $40,000.
News Source : Randy Wallace
