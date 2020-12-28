Hadley Cates Death -Obituary – Dead : Hadley Cates has Died .

Hadley Cates has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 27. 2020.

Mckenzie Gervais 23 hrs · I have still been hoping this wasn’t real. I have been trying to put Into words since I found out. We had our ups and downs but I knew if I needed something I could count on you. We could go a couple of months without hanging out then when we’d hangout it was like nothing had changed. You were always down to go back roading with me even though you thought I was gonna kill you with my driving. You’d always tell me like it is and give me crap about being a barrel racer. Stay wild and give heaven some hell Hadley. You’ll be missed by so many people.