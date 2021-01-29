Hafiz Salman Butt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Hafiz Salman Butt has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Hafiz Salman Butt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The PFF leadership and staff is deeply saddened by the demise of Mr. Hafiz Salman Butt, a former PFF General Secretary and a very important member of the football fraternity. Our prayers and thoughts are with Mr. Butt's family and friends. #condolence #pakistanfootball pic.twitter.com/IVfyS11Ykm
— Pakistan Football Federation (@PakistanFF) January 29, 2021
