Hair Disorder Treatment Success: Using Passion as a Key to Success in Treating Hair Disorders

Chicsandleeroy Salon and Trichology Clinic: Offering Lasting Solutions to Hair and Scalp Issues

Oduekun Omolara Hilda, the CEO of Chicsandleeroy Salon and Trichology Clinic, is a certified practicing trichologist and a member of the World Trichology Society of New York (WTS). She established the clinic in 2012, specializing in the treatment of hair and scalp disorders through a scientific and holistic approach to offer lasting and permanent solutions to the hair and scalp issues that most women and some men face in our society.

The Business Journey

Omolara’s motivation to start the business was a result of her burning passion and the continuity of a legacy. She started with the sales of hair extensions and cosmetics. However, she encountered quite several women with whom she was having difficulty understanding or addressing the hair concerns they were experiencing. This led her to do more research on hair care.

She was doing well helping ladies with their hair challenges while also introducing some hair styling to prevent hair loss and enhance beauty. At one point, she encountered a few hair and scalp issues she was not able to resolve with the little knowledge available to her at that time. At that point, she knew she required advanced learning on hair and scalp, including everything that needs to be known about hair. So she went in search of knowledge on how to help anyone experiencing any form of hair loss or scalp issues.

Lucrativity

The business is lucrative, as it is not yet fully tapped into in this part of the world. Only a few trichologists are available in Nigeria, while recent research shows that up to 50 percent of women can expect to experience some hair loss during their lifetime. So this gives an idea of how profitable the business is.

Challenges

According to Omolara, it requires one to undergo a substantial learning process with huge financial implications, which a lot of people will not be willing to sacrifice. It can almost be seen as being a medical practitioner. However, they are specialists who carry out extensive consultations with clients and a hair and scalp analysis to understand and address each hair or scalp issue from the root.

Some cases require clients to run some blood tests to enable them to understand their internal cell configuration. They go deep into family history, genetics, lifestyle, diet, hormones, etc. just so they can address a client’s case and see the result. So it requires a lot of continuous learning and training to keep updated on new cases and treatment techniques.

Advice

Omolara’s advice to young entrepreneurs is to dream their dreams, set their goals right, and walk in their vision to achieve their mission. Though it might not look as planned or imagined at the beginning, when focus sets in and resilience is in place, the sky will always be the starting point.

Biography

Oduekun Omolara Hilda is a graduate of computer science from Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU). She established Chicsandleeroy Salon and Trichology Clinic in 2012, which treats hair and scalp disorders in both men’s and women’s hair. She is an ambassador and authorized distributor for Holistic Practitioner of Trichology brand products (HPT) in Nigeria and Africa. She has helped over 5,000 women in the last 11 years with hair and scalp issues.

Conclusion

Chicsandleeroy Salon and Trichology Clinic is a one-stop destination for hair and scalp issues. With Omolara’s expertise in trichology and her passion for helping others, the clinic provides lasting solutions to hair loss, thinning hair, scalp issues, etc. The clinic’s holistic approach ensures that clients understand the root cause of their hair and scalp issues and get the best treatment possible.

