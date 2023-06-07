“hair stretch cord”: Tutorial on How to Use a Hair Stretch Cord

Hair Stretch Cord Tutorial (How To)

Introduction

Stretch cords have become increasingly popular among people who want to accessorize their hair in a unique and fashionable way. These cords are made of elastic material and are perfect for creating different hairstyles, including ponytails, braids, and twists. In this tutorial, we will show you how to use stretch cords to create a stylish and trendy hairstyle.

Materials Needed

Before we begin, you will need to gather the following materials:

Stretch cords (in the color of your choice)

Hairbrush or comb

Hair ties or bobby pins

Step 1: Brush Your Hair

Start by brushing your hair to remove any tangles and knots. This will make it easier to work with and ensure that your hairstyle looks neat and tidy.

Step 2: Tie Your Hair into a Ponytail

Next, gather your hair into a ponytail and secure it with a hair tie. Make sure that the ponytail is tight and secure, as this will be the base for your hairstyle.

Step 3: Insert the Stretch Cord

Take the stretch cord and insert it through the hair tie that is holding your ponytail. Make sure that the cord is centered and even on both sides.

Step 4: Braid Your Hair

Start braiding your hair as you normally would. As you braid, be sure to incorporate the stretch cord into the braid. This will create a unique and stylish look.

Step 5: Tie Off the Braid

Once you have braided your hair, tie off the end with another hair tie. Be sure to include the stretch cord in this tie-off.

Step 6: Stretch the Cord

Now it’s time to stretch the cord. Gently pull on the cord to create more tension and stretch it out. This will help to create a more defined and structured hairstyle.

Step 7: Secure the Braid

Using bobby pins or another hair tie, secure the braid to your head. This will keep it in place and prevent it from unraveling.

Step 8: Finish the Look

Finally, finish the look by adding any additional accessories or styling products that you like. You can add a hair clip or barrette to the braid for an extra touch of style.

Conclusion

Using stretch cords to create a stylish and trendy hairstyle is easy and fun. With just a few simple steps, you can create a unique and eye-catching look that is perfect for any occasion. So why not give it a try and see how you can incorporate stretch cords into your hair styling routine?

Hair elastic tutorial DIY hair ties tutorial Hair cord knotting tutorial Hair accessory tutorial Hair tie making tutorial