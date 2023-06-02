“Haj Flight Operations”: Patna News: Chief Secretary Reviews Arrangements for Haj Flight Operations

Haj flight operations begin in Gaya

The Chief Secretary of Bihar, Aamir Subhani, held a meeting at the Gaya airport on Thursday to review the Haj flight operations beginning from Wednesday (June 7). The meeting was attended by state minority welfare minister Jama Khan.

Instructions were issued to the officials of Haj Bhavan, Patna, to ensure that the pilgrims reach Gaya by 8 pm a day before their scheduled flight. The pilgrims will reach Gaya through Patna-Jehanabad-Gaya route with just a 10-minute halt near Tehta. A police jawan will be deputed on each bus carrying the pilgrims.

For the first time this year, a stall will be set up from where pamphlets related to schemes run for minorities will be distributed. The aim is to increase awareness and offer guidance to the pilgrims.

The District Magistrate, Thiyagarajan SM, stated that 3,459 pilgrims have been registered and their details have been uploaded. All necessary facilities will be available at the airport, including a ‘May I Help You’ counter, transportation and parking, control room, fire fighting arrangements, medical camp, washroom, and accommodation.

The Haj pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam and is mandatory for all Muslims who are physically and financially capable. According to reports, around 175,000 Indians will be undertaking the pilgrimage this year.

The Indian government has made significant efforts to improve the Haj experience for pilgrims this year. The Haj Committee of India has launched a new mobile app called ‘E-MASIHA’ which will provide information on the health facilities available in Mecca and Medina, as well as a database of Indian doctors. The app will also enable pilgrims to contact the medical team in case of an emergency.

In addition, the government has introduced a new Haj policy that seeks to make the entire process more transparent and affordable for pilgrims. The policy aims to reduce the cost of the pilgrimage and increase the number of Indian pilgrims.

Under the new policy, pilgrims will be selected through a computerised lottery system, and the subsidy given to them for air travel will be phased out by 2022. The government will also allow private tour operators to organise Haj trips, while the Haj Committee of India will continue to function as a regulatory body.

The Haj pilgrimage is a significant event for Muslims worldwide, and the Indian government’s efforts to improve the experience for pilgrims are commendable. The introduction of new technologies and policies will undoubtedly make the journey to Mecca and Medina smoother and more affordable for Indian pilgrims.

Haj pilgrimage Gaya airport Chief Secretary review Arrangements for Haj Patna news

News Source : Times Of India

Source Link :Gaya: Haj Flight Ops: Chief Secy Reviews Arrangements | Patna News/