Haji Sardar has passed away. RIP.

It is a day filled with immense sorrow for the residents of Lockwood and other communities in Huddersfield, as we bid farewell to one of our community’s finest individuals. Haji Mohammed Sardar, a greatly esteemed elder, has left us. May Allah Kareem bestow upon him the highest rank in Jannah. Aameen.

It is with heavy hearts that the community of Lockwood and Huddersfield mourn the loss of one of their esteemed elders, Haji Mohammed Sardar. This deeply respected figure played an important role in the community and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Haji Mohammed Sardar’s passing marks a sad day for many, yet it is also a time to celebrate his life and the tremendous contributions he made to society. He was a devoted member of his community, always striving to make a positive impact and helping to bridge cultural divides. His kindness, generosity, and compassion touched the lives of so many, and his passing leaves a significant void in the hearts of his loved ones and the community he served.

Despite the sadness that surrounds his passing, we take solace in the belief that Haji Mohammed Sardar is now in a better place, resting in peace in the arms of the Almighty. We pray that Allah Kareem grants him the highest rank in Jannah and blesses his family and loved ones with strength and patience during this challenging time.

The legacy that Haji Mohammed Sardar leaves behind is a testament to the impact one person can make in the world. His life serves as an inspiration to all of us to strive to make a difference in our own communities, to show kindness to others, and to be positive contributors to society.

As we bid farewell to this beloved member of our community, we honor his memory by carrying on his legacy of kindness, compassion, and community service. Haji Mohammed Sardar may be gone, but his spirit and the impact he had on so many will never be forgotten.

Source : @UmarHayatQadri

