Hajiya Ladi Audu, wife of former Kano governor, dead at 93.

Hajiya Ladi Audu, who was the spouse of Kano State’s inaugural Governor, Audu Bako, during the military administration of General Yakubu Gowon from 1967 to 1975, has recently passed away at the age of 93 in Kano State.

The passing of Hajiya Ladi Audu is a great loss to the people of Kano state, as well as to Nigeria as a whole. She was a beloved figure in Kano, having contributed immensely to the development of the state during her husband’s reign. Her dedication and selflessness towards the service of the people of Kano was evident in the way she supported her husband’s administration.

Hajiya Ladi Audu was known for her compassion and empathy towards the less privileged. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, and her generosity was widely appreciated. Her philanthropy extended beyond the boundaries of Kano, as she was also involved in various charity projects across Nigeria.

The Jana’iza (Funeral) of Hajiya Ladi Audu will take place at 2:00 pm today at the Kofar Kudu, Kano Emir’s Palace. The event is expected to be attended by prominent personalities, politicians, and members of the public who knew and loved Hajiya Ladi Audu.

Her legacy will remain evergreen in the hearts of the people of Kano and Nigeria at large. We extend our condolences to her family, friends, and all who have been touched by her kindness and generosity. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Source : @Adam_A_Thinker

