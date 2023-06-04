“Hakan Fidan”: Who is Hakan Fidan, Turkey’s latest head diplomat?

President Erdogan Appoints Spy Chief as New Foreign Minister

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has announced the appointment of one of the country’s most powerful spy chiefs, Hakan Fidan, as the new foreign minister. The move comes as part of a wider reshuffle of the country’s government and is seen as a significant shift in Turkey’s foreign policy.

Who is Hakan Fidan?

Hakan Fidan is a career intelligence officer who has spent most of his professional life working for the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in Turkey. He has held various senior positions within the organization, including deputy undersecretary and chief of the intelligence department.

Fidan is known for his close links to President Erdogan and is seen as one of his most trusted advisors. He has been instrumental in shaping Turkey’s foreign policy over the past decade, particularly with regards to Syria and the wider Middle East.

What Does this Appointment Mean?

The appointment of Hakan Fidan as foreign minister is seen as a significant shift in Turkey’s foreign policy. Fidan is known for his pro-Russia stance and his opposition to the Western-backed Syrian opposition. He has also been critical of Turkey’s NATO membership in the past, and has called for closer ties with Russia and Iran.

Many experts believe that Fidan’s appointment signals a shift away from Turkey’s traditional alliances with the West and a move towards a more independent foreign policy. This could have implications for Turkey’s relations with the United States and other NATO members, as well as its stance on key regional issues such as Syria and the ongoing conflict in Libya.

The Implications for Turkey’s Relations with Russia

One of the key implications of Fidan’s appointment is the potential impact on Turkey’s relations with Russia. Fidan is known for his close ties to the Russian government and has been instrumental in brokering a number of deals between Turkey and Russia in recent years.

However, some experts argue that Fidan’s appointment may not necessarily lead to closer ties with Russia. While he is known for his pro-Russian stance, Fidan is also a pragmatist who is likely to prioritize Turkey’s national interests above all else.

The Impact on Turkey’s NATO Membership

Another potential implication of Fidan’s appointment is the impact on Turkey’s NATO membership. Fidan has been critical of Turkey’s NATO membership in the past, and has called for closer ties with Russia and Iran.

However, it is unlikely that Fidan’s appointment will lead to Turkey leaving NATO. The alliance remains a key pillar of Turkey’s security strategy, and there is little appetite among the Turkish public for leaving the alliance.

The Future of Turkey’s Foreign Policy

Overall, Fidan’s appointment as foreign minister is likely to have significant implications for Turkey’s foreign policy. The shift towards a more independent foreign policy is likely to continue, with Turkey seeking to balance its relationships with both Russia and the West.

However, it remains to be seen how this will play out in practice. Turkey is facing a range of pressing foreign policy challenges, including the ongoing conflict in Syria, tensions with Greece and Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean, and the ongoing conflict in Libya.

Ultimately, Fidan’s appointment is a clear signal that Turkey is seeking to assert its independence on the world stage and pursue a more assertive foreign policy. Whether this will lead to greater stability and prosperity for Turkey remains to be seen.

