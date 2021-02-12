Hal Ainsworth Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : ADAC and design industry icon, Hal Ainsworth has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
ADAC and design industry icon, Hal Ainsworth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of an ADAC and design industry icon, Hal Ainsworth. Hal co-founded Ainsworth-Noah & Associates, the largest showroom not just at ADAC but in the Southeast, over 40 years ago. pic.twitter.com/YapzUfoKV7
— ADAC (@adacatlanta) February 12, 2021
ADAC @adacatlanta It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of an ADAC and design industry icon, Hal Ainsworth. Hal co-founded Ainsworth-Noah & Associates, the largest showroom not just at ADAC but in the Southeast, over 40 years ago.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.