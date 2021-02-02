Hal Holbrook Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Great actor and true gentleman Hal Holbrook has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021

great actor and true gentleman Hal Holbrook has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

Nick Beres NC5 9h · SAD TO REPORT. The great actor and true gentleman Hal Holbrook has died. He carved out an extensive acting career in T-V and film — and was perhaps best known for his role playing Mark Twain. Holbrook was married to the late Dixie Carter — the star of Desigining Women — who was from Carroll County, Tennessee. You may recall, the town of Huntington honored them both— by building the Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center that houses the Hal Holbrook theater. I just loved him as an actor — especially as Mark Twain. Just the other day, I happened to re-watch the Oliver Stone movie Wall Street — where Holbrook acted opposite Charlie Sheen. Other great roles? The actor portrayed Watergate informant Deep Throat in 1976’s “All the President’s Men” opposite Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford. He also was in “Magnum Force” with Clint Eastwood and “The Firm” opposite Tom Cruise. Holbrook appeared in a host of acclaimed TV shows as well — including “The West Wing,” “The Sopranos” and “ER.” Hal Holbrook was 95.

Source: (20+) Nick Beres NC5 – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Norma Bailey Moore

Hal Holbrook was an outstanding, entertaining and beloved actor for decades. He will be missed. Prayers sent for his family, friends, fellow actors and fans for God’s comfort at this sad and difficult time .

Carol Nesbitt

I loved him, and used to love Designing Women. One of the Arts Groups in Memphis honored Dixie Carter one year and she was not nice to anyone and very difficult to get along with. That ruined Designing Women for me.

Judy Wynn Elkins

Sorry to hear that the second half of that beautiful couple is no longer with us, but their love of the arts will continue to bless us through the Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center.

Kathy Adams Reynolds

He was such a phenomenal actor and human being. I have loved his performances all my life. RIP Mr. Holbrook and Godspeed.

Peggy Gamble

He was wonderful in anything he was in. RIP and thank you for being there for us, you brought Mark Twain back to life for me.

Jan Williams

A true gentleman who remained a decent person with all his fame and accomplishment! We don’t have Hollywood types like him anymore!

Trish Trimby White

Great actor! My mother in law knew Dixie Carter, they grew up in the same town.

Karen Simmons

So sorry to hear of his passing. I met him once on Hilton Head Island when his wife was performing at our hotel. He was so friendly and funny. RIP

Lesli Oliphant Gibson

He was so wonderful fantastic actor often overlooked for awards however he’s the reason why I chose to go into acting drama class he played the best Lincoln ever



Elaine Farrell

Another great actor. No one matched his performance as Mark Twain



Yvonne Callis Moles

He also did a few episodes of the Perry Mason movies, I believe it was 3 or 4 of them, & I think it was when Raymond Burr passed away, maybe he finished out the contract or something, he was awesome in that role also…

Ellen Spradley

Enjoyed watching him in the characters he played in whatever movies he was in. Great actor !

Rand Cooper

I saw him perform Mark Twain Tonight at the Dixie Carter Theater. Wonderful show, great actor.

John James

Oddly, the movie I remember him most in was “Creepshow” when he fed his wife to the monster in the crate. He was a very talented actor and could play just about anything. R.I.P.

Ellen Chaffin Warren

I was fortunate enough to see his Mark Twain presentation in 1975 at the Opry House. I was absolutely mesmerized the entire evening. So sorry to read of his passing.

Charlotte Anderson

He was one of my all time favorites. I go all the way back to the tv show where he was a Senator. I just think he’s been wonderful in every role.

Dixie Perry

I had the privilege of meeting both of them at her book signing in Cool Springs. They both were charming people, and they took time talking with each person in line. I was especially surprised when I walked away and read what she wrote, “To Dixie, my namesake!”



Jan Holland

We saw him one time at Wal Mart in Huntingdon Tn. He checked out and a lady asked him for an autograph. He was so gracious, sat his pkg down, took a pen out of his pocket and gave her what she asked for. He then left a in an old truck. Nothing fancy. Such a nice man.

Kathy Hamilton

Sad to hear, i realize at 95 that is a full life but hard to think of those that we look to and admire their craft age, RIP Hal, you can be with Dixie now.