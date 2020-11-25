Hal Ketchum Death -Dead – Obituaries: Country singer Hal Ketchum has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

November 25, 2020
Hal Ketchum has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 24, 2020.

“Charlie Daniels on Twitter: “We are sad to hear about the passing of Hal Ketchum. Prayers for his family and friends. – Hazel and Charlie Daniels, Jr. 🙏 Here’s Charlie with Hal and @JohnBerryMusic, in a bluesy cover of the CDB’s “Long Haired Country Boy.” – TeamCDB/BW #RIPHalKetchum ”

Tributes 

Billy Bob’s Texas wrote 
We are saddened to share that our friend Hal Ketchum has passed away at the age of 67. Hal played the Billy Bob’s Main Stage many times over the years and always put on a good show.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.

Jonathan Morrison wrote 
Hal Ketchum died too? First Kenny Rogers, then Joe Diffie, then this and that. yesterday I read Doug Supernaw passed away now we’ve lost another ’90s country star. Dang it, I’m a really big fan of his. I think Sirius XM station Prime Country should play his hits all week to…

