Hal Ketchum Death -Dead – Obituaries: Country singer Hal Ketchum has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Hal Ketchum has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 24, 2020.

“Charlie Daniels on Twitter: “We are sad to hear about the passing of Hal Ketchum. Prayers for his family and friends. – Hazel and Charlie Daniels, Jr. 🙏 Here’s Charlie with Hal and @JohnBerryMusic, in a bluesy cover of the CDB’s “Long Haired Country Boy.” – TeamCDB/BW #RIPHalKetchum ”

“There is an indescribable place on that stage where it feels like you are a part of history, a very fine history, and I really like that a lot. I felt the magic of the Opry the first time, and, so, I came to it in amazement.” – Hal Ketchum Thank you, Hal❤️ pic.twitter.com/MBIolt6srd — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) November 24, 2020

And another one. Hal Ketchum has passed away at the age of 67 from complications of dementia. He’s gone where love lives and claimed his mansion of gold. RIP Hal. pic.twitter.com/4BK1LcYbpT — Galleywinter (@galleywinter) November 24, 2020

Billy Bob’s Texas wrote

We are saddened to share that our friend Hal Ketchum has passed away at the age of 67. Hal played the Billy Bob’s Main Stage many times over the years and always put on a good show. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.

…honor his memory as a tribute to another country artist we loved and lost. R.I.P Hal Ketchum, country music artist and legend. May your legend live on in our hearts, minds, and souls. — Jonathan Morrison (@Jonatha67674635) November 25, 2020

Hal Ketchum… What a great voice, songwriter, and spirit. Hold your loved ones close this holiday season, 2020 is almost over.

“I Know Where Love Lives” pic.twitter.com/ipDmJuSmLY — Hippies & Cowboys Podcast (@HippiesCowboys) November 25, 2020

Jonathan Morrison wrote

Hal Ketchum died too? First Kenny Rogers, then Joe Diffie, then this and that. yesterday I read Doug Supernaw passed away now we’ve lost another ’90s country star. Dang it, I’m a really big fan of his. I think Sirius XM station Prime Country should play his hits all week to…