Hal Yeagy Death -Dead : Hal Yeagy, owner of the legendary Slippery Noodle has Died .

Hal Yeagy, owner of the legendary Slippery Noodle, has died.
"Tombstones is my pillow, cold grounds is my bed
Tombstones is my pillow, cold grounds is my bed
The blue skies is my blanket, and the moonlight is my spread"
Blind Willie McTellhttps://t.co/zDonY6Kh5d
— Mike Murphy (@GOPMurphy) November 19, 2020
NEWS: The Slippery Noodle Inn posted on Facebook that Hal Yeagy Jr. has died. "In his honor, drink a cold Budweiser and consider a donation to any of his favorite charities," said the post.
— 93 WIBC Indianapolis (@93wibc) November 19, 2020
Tributes
RIP Hal Yeagy. Thank you for The Slippery Noodle and thank you for everything.
— Matthew Socey (@MatthewSocey) November 19, 2020
So sorry to hear that Hal Yeagy, Jr. , owner of the Slippery Noodle has passed away. Hal this Bud’s for you. #DisIsIt@sliperynoodle
— Indy Blues Music (@indybluesmusic) November 19, 2020
