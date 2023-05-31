Halal Pesa Loan: A Comprehensive Guide on How to Register and Borrow Money Using Safaricom Halal Pesa

Safaricom Introduces Halal Pesa, a Shariah-Compliant Financial Solution

Safaricom, Kenya’s telecom titan, is known for its suite of mobile lending products like Fuliza, M-Shwari, and KCB M-PESA. Recently, the company added a groundbreaking product to its portfolio – Halal Pesa. This product was created as a response to the limitations experienced by Muslims, as per the Quran’s restrictions on borrowing interest-bearing loans. Safaricom’s new offering transcends these constraints by offering a Shariah-compliant financial solution.

What is Halal Pesa?

Halal Pesa is a digital or mobile finance service designed in partnership with Gulf African Bank Limited, adhering to the principles of the Tawarruq model of Shariah law. This model stipulates a transaction process instead of an interest-based loan, allowing for legitimate wealth acquisition through asset investment and trade.

Safaricom and Gulf African Bank purchase assets or commodities from various sources and then sell them to M-PESA users at a fixed profit of 5%. This approach aligns with Shariah principles, which forbid making money from money, and instead promote wealth acquisition through tangible asset investment and trade.

How to Register for Halal Pesa

Registration for Halal Pesa is a hassle-free process open to any M-PESA registered customer. Despite its design to cater to Muslims, anyone can benefit from this facility, irrespective of their religious affiliations. Here is a simple step-by-step guide to registering for Halal Pesa:

Dial *334# on your phone. Select ‘Loans and Savings.’ Choose ‘Halal Pesa.’ Click on ‘Register.’ Review the Terms and Conditions. Accept the terms and enter your correct M-PESA PIN. Upon completion, you will receive a confirmation message from Halal Pesa indicating your eligibility for financing.

Alternatively, you can register through the Halal Pesa app on Google Play and App Store. Follow the prompts to complete your registration; your limit will be assigned immediately.

Understanding Your Halal Pesa Limit

Halal Pesa has a minimum limit of Ksh 1,000, with first-time customers eligible for a maximum of Ksh 15,000. Regular customers can avail of up to Ksh 20,000, depending on their qualifying limit. It’s important to note that your limit is allocated per ID, not per SIM card, meaning that registration with multiple M-PESA lines will divide the total limit among these lines.

Boosting Your Halal Pesa Limit

While the limits are set, they’re not fixed in stone. Increasing your M-PESA activity and maintaining a clean CRB status can improve your credit score, potentially raising your limit. Regular GSM activity, such as making calls and sending messages on your Safaricom line, can also boost your limit.

The Cost and Repayment of Halal Pesa

One distinguishing feature of Halal Pesa is its ‘profit margin’ rather than ‘interest rate.’ The facility charges a 5% margin, payable after 30 days. This concept derives from the model of selling commodities to an M-PESA user at a 5% fixed profit.

For instance, if the facility provides you with Ksh 10,000, you must repay Ksh 10,500 after 30 days. The extra Ksh 500 is the profit made on the transaction instead of the interest on a loan.

To make the repayment, follow these steps:

Dial *334# on your phone. Select ‘Loans and Savings.’ Choose ‘Halal Pesa.’ Click on ‘Repay Loan.’ Enter your M-PESA PIN.

Your outstanding amount will be deducted from your M-PESA account.

Please repay the amount after 30 days to avoid a 7.5% late repayment fee, with the outstanding amount rolling over to the next month. If left unpaid for 60 days, the customer will be blacklisted from Halal Pesa and reported to the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

How Does Halal Pesa Benefit You?

Halal Pesa introduces a unique model of ethical digital finance that complies with Shariah law’s principles. It removes the burden of interest, replacing it with a transparent, fixed-profit model that promotes fair trading practices. This makes it particularly appealing to Muslims, but anyone can benefit from its structure, including:

Accessible Financing: Halal Pesa makes it easy to access funds whenever you need them with simple registration and application processes.

Interest-Free Financing: With its fixed profit model, Halal Pesa removes the burden of interest rates, making it a cheaper option for financing.

Ethical Financing: By aligning with Shariah principles, Halal Pesa promotes ethical finance, discouraging exploitation and promoting fairness.

Increased Financial Inclusion: The unique design of Halal Pesa makes it accessible to a broader audience, helping to foster greater financial inclusion.

Safaricom’s Halal Pesa is a revolutionary product, bridging the gap between digital financing and Shariah compliance. Its simple registration process, transparent costs, and ability to access funds anytime, anywhere provide a convenient and inclusive financial solution.

Source Link :Safaricom Halal Pesa: A Step By Step Guide On How To Register And Borrow Money/

