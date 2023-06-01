“Haleem Recipe”: Shezy’s Kitchen: Learn How to Make Delicious Beef Haleem

BEEF HALEEM RECIPE [ KITCHEN WITH SHEZY]

Introduction

Haleem is a popular dish in South Asia, especially in Pakistan and India. It is made with wheat, lentils, and meat, usually beef or lamb. The dish is slow-cooked for hours, which gives it a unique texture and flavor. Beef haleem is a favorite among meat lovers and is often served during Ramadan and other special occasions.

Ingredients

1 kg beef (boneless, cubed)

1 cup cracked wheat (daliya)

1 cup chana dal (split Bengal gram)

1 cup moong dal (split yellow lentil)

1 cup masoor dal (split red lentil)

2 onions (sliced)

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1 tablespoon red chili powder

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

1 tablespoon garam masala powder

1 tablespoon cumin powder

1 tablespoon coriander powder

Salt (to taste)

Oil (as required)

Water (as required)

Instructions

Wash the wheat and soak it in water for 2-3 hours. Wash the chana dal, moong dal, and masoor dal and soak them in water for 2-3 hours. In a large pot, heat oil and fry the onions until they turn golden brown. Remove half of the fried onions and set them aside for later. Add the beef to the pot and fry until it turns brown. Add the ginger and garlic paste and fry for another 2-3 minutes. Add the red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder, cumin powder, and coriander powder to the pot. Mix well and fry for another 2-3 minutes. Add the soaked wheat and lentils to the pot. Mix well and add enough water to cover the ingredients. Add salt to taste. Cover the pot and cook on low heat for 6-8 hours, stirring occasionally. If the mixture becomes too thick, add more water. Once the beef and lentils are cooked and have turned into a paste-like consistency, remove the pot from heat and let it cool for a few minutes. Using a hand blender, blend the mixture until it becomes smooth and creamy. Reheat the pot and add the remaining fried onions. Mix well and cook for another 10-15 minutes. Beef haleem is ready to serve. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or roti.

Conclusion

Beef haleem is a delicious and hearty dish that is perfect for special occasions. The slow-cooking process gives it a unique texture and flavor that is sure to impress your guests. Follow this recipe from Kitchen with Shezy and enjoy your own homemade beef haleem. Don’t forget to like, comment, and share this recipe with your friends and family.

