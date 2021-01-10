Haley Avila Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Haley Avila has Died .

By | January 10, 2021
0 Comment

Haley Avila has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2021.

Platinum Salon 15h  · It’s with shattered hearts we share with you the passing of Haley Avila. Condolences to her parents and extended family. We will miss her dearly.

My heart is so broken over this news.

Haley Avila

you are such a gem. I’ll miss seeing all of your hilarious posts about your neighbors and hamster

😭 I’m sure my mama will say hi to you with the biggest open arms 😭🙏🏼
prayers to her family and best friend😭♥️
Image may contain: text that says'Haley Avila Also I'm so proud of you brooke you have done some amazing things with everything you put your mind too and feel like your mom was in the back of my mind when I commented of your Instagram post of the Queen bee and I know she would be beyond proud and feel like my scissors and comb on the other sides will remind me of her because I'm beauty school is where I got the closest to her and love that I'm getting this from you'

