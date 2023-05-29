Half Baked Harvest Mac And Cheese – Half Baked Harvest Smashed Potatoes : The Ultimate Comfort Food: Half Baked Harvest Mac and Cheese Recipe

Half Baked Harvest Mac and Cheese Recipe: The Ultimate Comfort Food

Introduction

Half Baked Harvest is a food blog created by Tieghan Gerard, who has become a household name in the food blogging world. Her recipes are creative, delicious, and always include a unique twist. One of her most popular dishes is her Half Baked Harvest Mac and Cheese, which is a fan favorite for its creamy, cheesy goodness. Another popular recipe is her Half Baked Harvest Smashed Potatoes, which are a perfect side dish for any meal. In this article, we will take a closer look at these two recipes and explore what makes them so special.

Half Baked Harvest Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

-1 pound elbow macaroni

-4 tablespoons unsalted butter

-1/4 cup all-purpose flour

-3 cups whole milk

-1/2 cup heavy cream

-1 teaspoon garlic powder

-1 teaspoon onion powder

-1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

-1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

-1/2 teaspoon salt

-1/2 teaspoon black pepper

-2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

-1 cup shredded Gruyere cheese

-1 cup shredded fontina cheese

-1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

-1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

-2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a 9×13 inch baking dish with butter or cooking spray. Cook macaroni according to package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour and cook for 1-2 minutes, until mixture turns light brown. Gradually whisk in milk and heavy cream. Add garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper (if using), salt, and pepper. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook for 2-3 minutes, until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in cheddar cheese, Gruyere cheese, and fontina cheese until melted and smooth. Add cooked macaroni to the cheese sauce and stir to combine. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish. In a small bowl, mix together Parmesan cheese, panko breadcrumbs, and chopped parsley. Sprinkle mixture evenly over the top of the mac and cheese. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until golden brown and bubbly. Serve hot and enjoy!

Why Half Baked Harvest Mac and Cheese is So Special

There are a few key factors that make Half Baked Harvest Mac and Cheese stand out from the crowd. First, the combination of four different types of cheese (cheddar, Gruyere, fontina, and Parmesan) creates a complex flavor profile that is both rich and savory. Second, the addition of spices like garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper add depth and a subtle kick of heat. Finally, the use of panko breadcrumbs and fresh parsley on top of the mac and cheese adds a delicious crunch and a pop of color.

Half Baked Harvest Smashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

-2 pounds baby potatoes

-1/4 cup olive oil

-1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

-1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

-1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

-1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

-1 teaspoon salt

-1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil over high heat and cook for 15-20 minutes, until potatoes are fork-tender. Drain potatoes and transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Use a fork or potato masher to gently smash each potato until it is flattened but still intact. In a small bowl, mix together olive oil, rosemary, thyme, oregano, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. Brush mixture over each potato, making sure to coat both sides. Bake potatoes for 20-25 minutes, until golden brown and crispy. Serve hot and enjoy!

Why Half Baked Harvest Smashed Potatoes are So Special

Half Baked Harvest Smashed Potatoes are a perfect side dish for any meal. The combination of fresh herbs like rosemary, thyme, and oregano, along with Parmesan cheese, creates a delicious flavor that complements the natural sweetness of the potatoes. Additionally, the technique of smashing the potatoes creates a crispy outer layer that is both visually appealing and texturally satisfying. Finally, the use of olive oil instead of butter or cream keeps the dish light and healthy.

Conclusion

Half Baked Harvest Mac and Cheese and Half Baked Harvest Smashed Potatoes are two of Tieghan Gerard’s most popular recipes, and for good reason. Both dishes are easy to prepare, use simple ingredients, and are packed with flavor. Whether you’re looking for a cozy comfort food or a healthy side dish, these recipes are sure to impress. So next time you’re in the mood for some delicious home cooking, give Half Baked Harvest a try!

FAQs for Half Baked Harvest Mac and Cheese:

Can I use a different type of cheese in this recipe?

Yes, you can definitely use a different type of cheese. The recipe calls for a combination of sharp cheddar, Gruyere, and Parmesan, but you can use any type of cheese that melts well and has a good flavor. Can I make this recipe ahead of time?

Yes, you can make the mac and cheese ahead of time and reheat it when you are ready to serve. Just be sure to cover it tightly with foil or plastic wrap before storing it in the refrigerator. Can I add vegetables to this recipe?

Yes, you can definitely add vegetables to this recipe. Some great options include broccoli, spinach, or roasted red peppers. Can I use a different type of pasta in this recipe?

Yes, you can use any type of pasta that you like. The recipe calls for elbow macaroni, but you can use penne, fusilli, or any other type of pasta that you prefer.

FAQs for Half Baked Harvest Smashed Potatoes:

Can I use a different type of potato in this recipe?

Yes, you can use any type of potato that you like. The recipe calls for Yukon Gold potatoes, but you can use red potatoes or russet potatoes if you prefer. Can I make this recipe ahead of time?

Yes, you can make the smashed potatoes ahead of time and reheat them when you are ready to serve. Just be sure to cover them tightly with foil or plastic wrap before storing them in the refrigerator. Can I add herbs or spices to this recipe?

Yes, you can add herbs or spices to this recipe to give it extra flavor. Some great options include garlic powder, rosemary, thyme, or parsley. Can I use a different type of cheese in this recipe?

Yes, you can use any type of cheese that you like. The recipe calls for Parmesan cheese, but you can use cheddar, Gouda, or any other type of cheese that you prefer.