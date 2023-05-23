Halifax man acquitted in sexual assault case after victim couldn’t identify suspect

Carrie Low sexual assault case : Halifax man acquitted in 2018 sexual assault; judge says accused couldn’t be identified as one of two rapists

The Staff from The Canadian Press reported on May 23, 2023, that a Halifax man was acquitted of sexual assault charges due to the lack of evidence linking him to the crime. The victim, Carrie Low, alleged that she was sexually assaulted by two men in 2018, but the judge concluded that there was no clear identification of the accused as one of the attackers and no DNA evidence implicating him. The judge also noted that a third man seen in video footage from inside a bar that Low was in that night wore clothing that more closely matched the victim’s description of one of her attackers. Low sought and received a court order allowing her to use her name, and she alleged that the police mishandled key evidence in her case by not visiting the scene soon after the assault.

News Source : The Canadian Press

