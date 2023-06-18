Halifax Woman, Hillary Welsh, Passes Away Shortly After Delivering Son – Obituary

Halifax Woman Passes Away Hours After Giving Birth to Son

Mrs. Hillary Welsh, aged 35, of Halifax, Nova Scotia, tragically passed away on Wednesday morning, just hours after giving birth to a healthy baby boy.

Mrs. Welsh was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening and gave birth to her son in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Unfortunately, after the delivery, Mrs. Welsh suffered from a rare and severe postpartum complication which led to her passing away.

The news of her sudden death has come as a shock to her family, friends, and the wider community. Mrs. Welsh was known for her kind heart and warm personality, as well as her dedication to her family and work as a teacher.

Her husband, Mr. David Welsh, expressed his deep sorrow and gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from those around them during this difficult time. He stated that his wife will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and friend.

Mrs. Welsh leaves behind her husband, their newborn son, and a large extended family. Her funeral will be held on Saturday at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Halifax.

