Hall of fame member Melvin Thorn Death – Dead : Melvin Thorn Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

” Latchford Albion RL on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of hall of fame member Melvin Thorn. Mel was a skilful loose forward, who never took a backward step. Mel was also instrumental in creating the first youth team for Albion. Our prayers go out to Mary and all of Mel’s family ”

