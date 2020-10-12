Hall of fame member Melvin Thorn Death – Dead : Melvin Thorn Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Melvin Thorn has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.
” Latchford Albion RL on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of hall of fame member Melvin Thorn. Mel was a skilful loose forward, who never took a backward step. Mel was also instrumental in creating the first youth team for Albion. Our prayers go out to Mary and all of Mel’s family ”
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of hall of fame member Melvin Thorn.
Mel was a skilful loose forward, who never took a backward step. Mel was also instrumental in creating the first youth team for Albion. Our prayers go out to Mary and all of Mel’s family pic.twitter.com/7vtPDLZKgS
— Latchford Albion RL (@LatchfordAlbion) October 12, 2020
Tributes
