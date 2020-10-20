Hall of Famer Arnold Ring Death – Dead : Arnold Ring Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Hall of Famer Arnold Ring has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.
” Seton Hall Athletics on Twitter: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Arnold Ring, a 1955 graduate of the University and a member @SetonHallMBB.”
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Arnold Ring, a 1955 graduate of the University and a member @SetonHallMBB. #HALLin https://t.co/R2lULK48XJ pic.twitter.com/75iga6hVLz
— Seton Hall Athletics (@SHUAthletics) October 20, 2020
