Hall of Famer Kenny Woodruff Death – Dead : Kenny Woodruff Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Hall of Famer Kenny Woodruff has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 25, 2020.

“World of Outlaws on Twitter: “We’re saddened to hear about the passing of legendary crew chief and Hall of Famer Kenny Woodruff. The impact he’s had on Sprint Car racing is immeasurable. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”

We’re saddened to hear about the passing of legendary crew chief and Hall of Famer Kenny Woodruff. The impact he’s had on Sprint Car racing is immeasurable. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tnPiS5teHB — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) October 25, 2020

My heart goes out to Annie, Tammy & Jeff and all the Woodruff family. Kenny always treated me like extended family. …KW’s impact on sprint car racing was immense! pic.twitter.com/TovHLNFNAE — Bobby Gerould (@BobbyGerould) October 25, 2020

Tributes

My heart goes out to Annie, Tammy & Jeff and all the Woodruff family. Kenny always treated me like extended family. …KW’s impact on sprint car racing was immense! pic.twitter.com/TovHLNFNAE — Bobby Gerould (@BobbyGerould) October 25, 2020

Jason McDougal wrote

“Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.” Kenny Woodruff was my legend, he taught me about everything I know on a sprint car. He told it how it went and that was it. So thank you Kenny for the knowledge and friendship we had through the years. I’ll miss you dearly. Drew Warner wrote

Tough news to hear about the passing of Kenny Woodruff. One of the best guys you ever could’ve met in the racing world. Best advice from Kenny, “What’s a 1/4 turn on a fine thread bolt do?”. Bobby Gerould wrote

My heart goes out to Annie, Tammy & Jeff and all the Woodruff family. Kenny always treated me like extended family. …KW’s impact on sprint car racing was immense! Jason McDougal wrote

“Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.” Kenny Woodruff was my legend, he taught me about everything I know on a sprint car. He told it how it went and that was it. So thank you Kenny for the knowledge and friendship we had through the years. I’ll miss you dearly.