“Hall Ticket Download”: How to Download Hall Ticket: Step-by-Step Guide and Download Link

IP University Admit Card 2023: Everything You Need to Know

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has released the IP University Admit Card 2023 on May 28, 2023, in online mode. To download the admit card, candidates have to visit the official website of the university – ipu.ac.in and log in using their application number and date of birth.

The IP University Admit Card 2023 will not be sent through post or mail, and candidates who have successfully submitted their application form can download it from the official website. The admit card will mention various details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam center address, exam date and time, category, and other guidelines that candidates need to follow.

Here is all the information you need to know about the IP University Admit Card 2023.

IP University Admit Card 2023 Dates

The following table lists the important dates related to the IP University Admit Card 2023.

Events IP University Dates

Release of the IP University admit card May 28, 2023 (Released)

IPU CET 2023 May 31, June 10 to 17

How to Download the IP University Admit Card 2023

To download the IP University Admit Card 2023, follow the steps given below:

Step 1. Visit the official website – ipu.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the official link for ‘IP University Admit Card.’

Step 3. Enter your application number and password.

Step 4. The ‘IP University Admit Card 2023’ will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download and take a few printouts of the IP University Admit Card for future references.

How to Download the IP University Admit Card 2023 When Password Forgotten

If you have forgotten your password, follow the steps given below to retrieve your login credentials:

Click on the ‘Forgotten Password’ link given on the login page.

Type in the registered email ID in which the site will send the link to retrieve the password.

Press the ‘reset the password’ button.

After clicking the link, candidates can select a new password for their registered account.

Details Mentioned on the IP University Admit Card 2023

Before downloading and printing the IP University Admit Card 2023, candidates must check all the details mentioned on it. The details are as follows:

Name of the candidate

Roll number of the candidate

Date of the exam

Time of the exam

Name of the exam center

Address of the exam center

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

IP University Admit Card 2023 – Important Instructions

Here are some essential instructions that candidates need to follow regarding the IP University Admit Card 2023:

If candidates fail to download the IP University Admit Card 2023, they are advised to write to the university officials.

Candidates should reach the examination center an hour prior to the commencement of the examination. No extra time will be given for the verification process.

In case of a suspicious/false identity, the university will resort to police action.

All the details regarding candidates will be cross-checked for all the mentioned details specified in the admit card of IPU CET 2023. Any candidate whose identity will evoke any type of suspicion is barred from appearing for the exam.

The IPU CET Admit Card 2023 acts as proof of a candidate’s identity. Thus, it is essential to carry the admit card to the examination center.

Candidates have to carry their IP University Admit Card 2023 along with ID proof and other requisite documents.

They also have to bring at least two passport-sized photographs along with the IP University Admit Card 2023.

The candidate’s photo on the IP University Admit Card 2023 must be the same as the one printed on the application form.

It is mandatory for candidates to bring at least two copies of their IP University Admit Card – in case they lose one of the soft copies of their IP University Admit Card 2023.

IPU CET 2023 Exam Center List

The IPU CET 2023 entrance exam will be held in different exam centers from different cities all over India. Here’s the list of exam centers for IPU CET 2023:

Exam Centre City Code

Ambala 81

Bangalore 82

Bhopal 83

Chandigarh 84

Dehradun 85

Delhi 86

Hyderabad 87

Indore 88

Jaipur 89

Jalandhar 90

Kolkata 91

Lucknow 92

Siliguri 93

Udaipur 94

Varanasi 95

Do’s and Don’ts at IPU CET 2023 Exam Center

Here are some do’s and don’ts that candidates need to follow at the IPU CET 2023 exam center:

Do’s

Candidates are required to carry the IPU CET 2023 Admit Card to the IPU CET 2023 exam center.

Candidates are required to appear at the IPU CET 2023 exam center before the start of the IPU CET 2023 exam.

Don’ts

Candidates are not allowed to the IPU CET 2023 exam center without the IPU CET 2023 Admit Card.

Candidates are not allowed to the IPU CET 2023 exam if they are late for the IPU CET 2023 exam center.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any electronic gadgets into the IPU CET 2023 exam center.

Candidates are allowed to leave all the electronic gadgets outside the IPU CET 2023 exam center.

In conclusion, candidates must download and carry their IP University Admit Card 2023 to their respective exam centers as it is mandatory to appear for the exam. Candidates must also follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card and reach the exam center before the commencement of the exam.

