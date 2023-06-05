“Halloween Bat Decorations” : DIY Halloween Decorations: 88 Pcs of 3D PVC Bats in 4 Different Sizes with Double-Sided Adhesive for Home and Indoor Party Decor

Wall Decor: DIY 3D Bats Halloween Decorations Set with 88 PVC Bat Stickers in 4 Sizes – Perfect for Home/Indoor Party Decorations – Includes Double-Sided Adhesive



Price: $6.99

(as of Jun 05,2023 18:24:38 UTC – Details)





As Halloween approaches, it’s time to start thinking about decorating your home for the spooky season. If you’re looking for a simple and affordable way to add a little fright to your home, the Bats Wall Decor set may be just what you need. This set comes with 88 pieces of DIY 3D bats in four different sizes and is perfect for adding a touch of Halloween to any room in your home.

One of the best things about these bats is their wide applicability. They can be applied to walls, doors, glass, closets, wardrobes, refrigerators, bookshelves, and any other smooth surfaces. This means that you can get creative with your decorating and use these bats in a variety of ways. Whether you want to create an eerie scene in your living room or add a spooky touch to your bedroom, these bats are perfect.

Another great feature of these bats is how easy they are to apply. The set comes with upgraded double-sided adhesive, which is not easy to fall. You can simply place the adhesive on the back of the bats and stick them anywhere you want. This means that you can create your own unique designs and add as many or as few bats as you like. Plus, the adhesive is strong enough to keep the bats in place, but won’t damage your walls when you remove them.

Speaking of removing the bats, this is another area where these decorations excel. Unlike some wall decals or stickers, these bats won’t leave any residue or damage your walls when they’re removed. This means that you can use them year after year without worrying about damaging your home. Additionally, the bats are made of waterproof polyvinyl chloride, which is a sturdy and durable material that can withstand multiple uses.

One question that many people have about these bats is how long they’ll stay up. The answer to this depends on the texture of your wall. If your wall is smooth and clean, the bats should stay up for a long time. However, if your wall is textured or has a lot of bumps, the adhesive may not hold as well. To ensure that your bats stay in place, it’s best to clean the wall surface before applying them.

Finally, if you’re wondering whether these bats are reusable, the answer is yes! While the adhesive may wear out over time, the bats themselves are sturdy enough to be used year after year. To reuse the bats, you’ll just need to purchase new adhesive squares for the back.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for an affordable and easy way to add a spooky touch to your home this Halloween, the Bats Wall Decor set is definitely worth considering. With 88 pieces of 3D bats in four different sizes, you can get creative with your decorating and add a touch of Halloween to any room in your home. Plus, with easy application, no damage to your walls, and the ability to reuse them year after year, these bats are a great investment for anyone who loves Halloween décor.



