“Halo Eye Makeup Tutorial”: Night and Party Makeup Tutorial: Halo Eyes

The Halo Eye is a makeup technique that has gained immense popularity in recent years. It is a perfect eye makeup look for a night out or any special occasion. This makeup technique highlights the center of the eyelid, creating a halo-like effect, which makes the eyes appear bigger, brighter, and more alluring. In this tutorial, we will guide you through the steps to achieve the Halo Eye look.

Step 1: Prep your Eyes

Before applying any makeup on your eyes, it is important to prep them properly. Start by cleansing your face and applying a moisturizer. Then, apply an eye primer to your eyelids. This will help your eye makeup stay put for a longer period. You can also use a concealer as an eye primer.

Step 2: Apply a Transition Shade

The next step is to apply a transition shade. This shade should be a few shades darker than your natural skin tone. Apply it to your crease using a fluffy blending brush. Blend it well to create a seamless transition from your eyelid to your brow bone.

Step 3: Apply a Base Shade

The base shade is the color that will cover your eyelid. Choose a shade that complements your eye color and skin tone. Apply the base shade to your eyelid using a flat eyeshadow brush. Make sure to pack the color onto your eyelid to create an intense color payoff.

Step 4: Apply the Halo Shade

The halo shade is the color that will create the halo effect. This shade should be lighter than the base shade and should be applied to the center of your eyelid. Use a small eyeshadow brush to apply the halo shade in a circular motion to create a halo-like effect.

Step 5: Blend the Colors

After applying the halo shade, use a clean blending brush to blend all the colors together. This will create a seamless transition from the darker shades to the lighter halo shade.

Step 6: Highlight the Inner Corners of Your Eyes

To make your eyes appear brighter, apply a light shade to the inner corners of your eyes. This will create a highlight that will make your eyes look bigger and more awake.

Step 7: Apply Eyeliner and Mascara

Once you have completed the eyeshadow look, it’s time to apply eyeliner and mascara. Apply a thin line of eyeliner to your upper lash line to define your eyes. Then, apply mascara to your upper and lower lashes to complete the look.

Step 8: Clean Up Any Fallout

After completing your eye makeup, it is important to clean up any fallout that may have occurred during the application process. Use a clean makeup brush or a makeup wipe to remove any excess shadow or fallout from your under-eye area.

The Halo Eye makeup look is perfect for a night out or any special occasion. It is an easy and effective way to make your eyes appear bigger, brighter, and more alluring. By following these simple steps, you can achieve the Halo Eye look in no time. So, get ready to turn heads with your stunning eye makeup look.

Source Link :Tutorial Halo Eyes | Maquillaje de Noche y Fiesta/

