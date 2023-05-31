Ham quiche recipe: Ham Quiche Recipe

Introduction
Quiche with ham is a classic dish that is perfect for brunch, lunch, or even dinner. It’s a great way to use up leftover ham and a versatile recipe that can be customized to suit your taste buds. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to make a delicious quiche with ham.
Ingredients
To make a quiche with ham, you will need the following ingredients:
- 1 pie crust (store-bought or homemade)
- 1 cup diced ham
- 1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar or Swiss)
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Instructions
Here are the steps to make a quiche with ham:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F.
-
Roll out the pie crust and place it in a 9-inch pie dish. Prick the bottom of the crust with a fork.
-
In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, black pepper, and paprika.
-
Add the diced ham and shredded cheese to the egg mixture. Mix well.
-
Pour the egg mixture into the pie crust.
-
Bake the quiche for 35-40 minutes or until the center is set and the top is golden brown.
-
Let the quiche cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley if desired.
Customizations
Quiche with ham is a versatile recipe that can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Here are some ideas to get you started:
- Vegetarian: Omit the ham and add your favorite vegetables such as spinach, mushrooms, or bell peppers.
- Meat lovers: Add cooked bacon or sausage to the quiche along with the ham.
- Cheesy: Use extra cheese in the quiche or try different types of cheese such as feta or Gouda.
- Spicy: Add a pinch of cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes to the egg mixture for some heat.
- Herby: Add fresh herbs such as thyme or rosemary to the egg mixture for extra flavor.
Conclusion
Quiche with ham is a classic dish that is perfect for any time of the day. It’s a versatile recipe that can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Whether you’re a vegetarian or a meat lover, there’s a quiche with ham variation that will suit your taste buds. So why not give this recipe a try and impress your family and friends with a delicious homemade quiche?
