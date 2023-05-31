Ham quiche recipe: Ham Quiche Recipe

Introduction

Quiche with ham is a classic dish that is perfect for brunch, lunch, or even dinner. It’s a great way to use up leftover ham and a versatile recipe that can be customized to suit your taste buds. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to make a delicious quiche with ham.

Ingredients

To make a quiche with ham, you will need the following ingredients:

1 pie crust (store-bought or homemade)

1 cup diced ham

1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar or Swiss)

4 eggs

1 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Instructions

Here are the steps to make a quiche with ham:

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Roll out the pie crust and place it in a 9-inch pie dish. Prick the bottom of the crust with a fork. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, black pepper, and paprika. Add the diced ham and shredded cheese to the egg mixture. Mix well. Pour the egg mixture into the pie crust. Bake the quiche for 35-40 minutes or until the center is set and the top is golden brown. Let the quiche cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley if desired.

Customizations

Quiche with ham is a versatile recipe that can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Here are some ideas to get you started:

Vegetarian: Omit the ham and add your favorite vegetables such as spinach, mushrooms, or bell peppers.

Meat lovers: Add cooked bacon or sausage to the quiche along with the ham.

Cheesy: Use extra cheese in the quiche or try different types of cheese such as feta or Gouda.

Spicy: Add a pinch of cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes to the egg mixture for some heat.

Herby: Add fresh herbs such as thyme or rosemary to the egg mixture for extra flavor.

Conclusion

Quiche with ham is a classic dish that is perfect for any time of the day. It’s a versatile recipe that can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Whether you’re a vegetarian or a meat lover, there’s a quiche with ham variation that will suit your taste buds. So why not give this recipe a try and impress your family and friends with a delicious homemade quiche?

