“Hamburger Soup Recipe”: Hamburger Soup Recipe that Will Satisfy Your Hunger | Flipboard

Grilled Pork Tenderloin With Easy Marinade

For nights when you don’t want to spend more time cooking than absolutely necessary, this grilled pork tenderloin recipe is the answer. Finished with a tangy-sweet sauce made from the leftover marinade, it boasts a quick cook time and is easy enough to scale up if you’re having a crowd over for dinner.

Ingredients

1 pork tenderloin (about 1 pound)

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, soy sauce, honey, garlic, smoked paprika, ground ginger, and black pepper to create the marinade. Place the pork tenderloin in a large resealable plastic bag and pour the marinade over it. Seal the bag and toss to coat the meat evenly. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or up to 8 hours. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Remove the pork tenderloin from the marinade and discard the excess. Place the meat on the grill and cook for 4-5 minutes per side, or until the internal temperature reaches 145°F. While the pork is cooking, pour the leftover marinade into a small saucepan. Bring it to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for 5-10 minutes, or until it has thickened into a syrupy glaze. When the pork is done, remove it from the grill and let it rest for 5 minutes. Slice it into 1/2-inch rounds and serve with the glaze drizzled over the top.

Notes

This recipe is incredibly versatile and can be adapted to suit your tastes. If you like your meat spicy, add a pinch of cayenne pepper to the marinade. If you prefer a sweeter glaze, increase the amount of honey. You can also experiment with different herbs and spices, such as rosemary or thyme.

If you don’t have a grill, you can also cook the pork tenderloin in the oven. Preheat the oven to 400°F and place the meat on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 145°F. Let it rest for 5 minutes before slicing and serving.

The leftover glaze can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week. It’s great for drizzling over roasted vegetables, grilled chicken, or even as a dipping sauce for egg rolls or dumplings.

Conclusion

This grilled pork tenderloin recipe is a perfect option for busy weeknights or lazy weekends. With only a few minutes of prep time and a quick cook time, you can have a delicious and satisfying meal on the table in no time. Plus, the tangy-sweet glaze is sure to please even the pickiest eaters. Give this recipe a try and see for yourself!

