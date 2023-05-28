Hamilton double homicide today : Residents urged to take shelter as man involved in Hamilton double homicide barricades himself and fires shots

Posted on May 28, 2023

Residents urged to take shelter as man barricades himself following double homicide in Hamilton and fires shots | National News today 2023.
Hamilton police are dealing with a barricaded suspect in connection with a double homicide. Shots have been fired from the residence and residents living near 322 Jones Road and Barton Street have been advised to shelter in their basements. The suspect, believed to be in his 50s, is in contact with police and authorities are working towards a peaceful resolution. The situation is also impacting traffic and drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

