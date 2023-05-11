Hamilton Phillipa : Phillipa Soo: From Hamilton to the Big Screen

Phillipa Soo: A Rising Star in Stage and Screen

Phillipa Soo is an American actress and singer who has gained widespread recognition for her powerful performances on stage and screen. Born on May 31, 1990, in Libertyville, Illinois, Soo grew up in a family of musicians. Her father, Dr. David Soo, is a classical composer, and her mother, Sheila Chapman, is a singer and voice teacher. Soo began studying music at a young age and later attended the Juilliard School in New York City, where she studied theatre.

Soo’s breakthrough role came in 2015 when she was cast as Eliza Schuyler in the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” after a successful audition. The musical, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States. Soo’s portrayal of Eliza Schuyler, Hamilton’s wife, was praised for its emotional depth and powerful vocals.

Soo’s performance in “Hamilton” earned her critical acclaim and a legion of fans. She was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical, and an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. Soo also won a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical.

In addition to her work on stage, Soo has also appeared on television. She had a recurring role on the CBS drama “The Code” and has made guest appearances on shows such as “Smash”, “The Blacklist”, and “The Broken Hearts Club”.

Soo’s success in “Hamilton” led to opportunities in film. In 2017, she appeared in the movie “The Parisian Woman” alongside Uma Thurman and Josh Lucas. The film, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon, tells the story of a socialite in Washington D.C. who navigates the political landscape.

Soo’s next film role was in the 2020 Disney+ movie “Hamilton”. The movie, which was filmed during a live performance of the musical, allowed audiences to experience the show from the comfort of their own homes. Soo reprised her role as Eliza Schuyler and once again received critical acclaim for her performance.

Most recently, Soo starred in the Netflix movie “Over the Moon”. The animated musical tells the story of a young girl named Fei Fei who builds a rocket ship to the moon in order to prove the existence of a legendary moon goddess. Soo provided the voice for Chang’e, the moon goddess, and also sang several songs in the movie. “Over the Moon” was praised for its stunning animation and heartfelt story.

Soo’s career has been defined by her ability to seamlessly transition between stage and screen. Her powerful vocals and emotional performances have made her a fan favorite and a rising star in Hollywood. Soo has proven that she is a versatile performer who can tackle any role with grace and skill.

In addition to her acting career, Soo is also an advocate for social justice and equality. She has used her platform to speak out against racism and discrimination and has encouraged her fans to take action and make a difference in their communities.

Overall, Phillipa Soo’s journey from “Hamilton” to the big screen has been a remarkable one. She has proven herself to be a talented actress and singer who is capable of captivating audiences on stage and on screen. Soo’s future is bright, and it will be exciting to see where her career takes her next.