Hamlet Batista Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Hamlet Batista has Died .
Hamlet Batista has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
In Memoriam: Hamlet Batista Has Passed Away via @sejournal https://t.co/vnrcRVX9sj
— Kurt Lohmann (@kurtlohmann) January 28, 2021
Kurt Lohmann @kurtlohmann In Memoriam: Hamlet Batista Has Passed Away via @sejournal
