Hammam Jaber Barham Death -Dead – Obituary : Hammam Jaber Barham has Died .
Hammam Jaber Barham has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
28 y/o Hammam Jaber Barham from Sereis, in Jenin district of occupied W. Bank, has died in hospital several weeks after Israeli occupation arrested him on way to work in ethnically cleansed Palestine 1948, where his brother Malik(25) died in work place accident several months ago pic.twitter.com/kKCYxenA5g
— Raimo Kangasniemi (@rk70534) December 20, 2020
