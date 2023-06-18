Hammond Police Searching for 79-Year-Old Huey Kennedy Who Is Reported Missing

Huey Kennedy Missing: Hammond Police Searching for 79-Year-Old

Hammond Police are currently on the lookout for Huey Kennedy, a 79-year-old man who has been reported missing. Kennedy was last seen on Monday morning near his home in Hammond.

According to reports, Kennedy suffers from dementia and may be disoriented or confused. He is described as a black male, approximately 5’9″ tall with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information on Kennedy’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hammond Police Department immediately.

