“Hampton police shooting” Today : Daily Press: One man killed in double shooting under investigation by Hampton police

Man Killed, Another Injured in Shooting in Hampton

On Thursday afternoon, a man was killed and another was injured in a shooting incident in Hampton, Virginia. The police received a call at around 5:45 p.m. about a shooting in the 2700 block of Jamestown Avenue in the Wythe neighborhood. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found one man dead.

Identity of the Deceased Unreleased

The police have not yet released the identity of the man who was killed in the shooting incident. Further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the shooting and the identity of the perpetrator.

Second Victim Found at Sentara Careplex Hospital

Shortly after the first call, the police received another alert about a man showing up at Sentara Careplex Hospital with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening. Investigators believe that both men were involved in the shooting on Jamestown Avenue.

Further Details Yet to Be Released

As of Thursday evening, no further information has been made available about the shooting incident. The police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Contact Information for Police

If you have any information related to the shooting incident, please contact the police at Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, or email at gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com.

Conclusion

The shooting incident in Hampton has left one man dead and another injured. The police are investigating the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this difficult time.

News Source : Gavin Stone

Source Link :Hampton police investigating double shooting that left one man dead – Daily Press/