Hamptons rental: Hamptons Rental Breaks the Bank: $1 Million per Month

The Most Expensive Hamptons Rental: A Peek Inside

The Hamptons, a seaside escape from New York City, has long been known as a playground for the rich and famous. The area boasts beautiful beaches, high-end restaurants, and designer boutiques, attracting celebrities and wealthy individuals alike. It’s no surprise that the Hamptons is also home to some of the most expensive rentals in the world. One such rental is located at 70 Cobb Lane in Water Mill village within South Hampton.

This sprawling estate comes with a hefty price tag of $2 million for the month of July alone, making it the most expensive rental in the Hamptons this summer. The estate’s amenities are a testament to its opulence, with the lower level dedicated to at-home entertainment. Guests will be spoilt for choice with a 14-seat movie theatre, professional gym, sauna, steam room, massage room, two-lane bowling alley with a 12-seat viewing area, a half basketball court, indoor swimming pool, 350-bottle wine cellar, arcade, wet bar, and a 750-gallon shark tank. The manicured grounds feature a pool, patio, and cabana, perfect for enjoying the summer sun. Although the home offers views of Mecox Bay, it’s not a waterfront property, with the nearest beach about a mile away.

The estate’s movie theatre is the perfect place to unwind after a long day of fun in the sun. With 14 seats, it’s ideal for a movie night with family and friends. The professional gym, sauna, steam room, and massage room offer an opportunity to indulge in some self-care and relaxation. The two-lane bowling alley, complete with a 12-seat viewing area, is perfect for a fun-filled night in with loved ones. The half basketball court is sure to please any basketball enthusiast, and the indoor swimming pool is perfect for a refreshing dip. The 350-bottle wine cellar is a wine connoisseur’s dream, while the arcade and wet bar offer endless entertainment options. The 750-gallon shark tank is a unique and exciting feature that adds to the estate’s overall grandeur.

The estate’s location in Water Mill village within South Hampton is unique. The area is famous for being the only locale on the South Fork with both an operating wind and water mill, making it a historical landmark. It’s also a favorite spot among celebrities, with A-listers like Jennifer Lopez and Richard Gere owning or having owned houses in the area. For anyone who wants to be in the company of high-profile vacation neighbors, the home is currently for sale for $59.5 million.

While 70 Cobb Lane may be the most expensive Hamptons rental in July, it’s not the most expensive rental in the area. Located at 376 Gin Lane, the property costs $950,000 for the month of July but $2.6 million for the whole summer from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The estate boasts 12 bedrooms, 12.5 bathrooms, a pool, tennis court, and oceanfront views, making it a luxurious vacation spot for those with deep pockets.

In conclusion, the Hamptons is a playground for the wealthy, and the rentals in the area are no exception. 70 Cobb Lane in Water Mill village within South Hampton is currently the most expensive Hamptons rental for the month of July, with a price tag of $2 million. The estate’s amenities are a testament to its grandeur, with a 14-seat movie theatre, professional gym, sauna, steam room, massage room, two-lane bowling alley with a 12-seat viewing area, half basketball court, indoor swimming pool, 350-bottle wine cellar, arcade, wet bar, and a 750-gallon shark tank. The estate’s location in Water Mill village within South Hampton is unique, with historical landmarks and famous residents making it a coveted spot.

