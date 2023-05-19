Hancock’s Branch Manager and Certified Mortgage Advisor, Corey Roediger, Passes Away: Obituary.

Corey Roediger Dead: Obituary of a Certified Mortgage Advisor and Branch Manager at Hancock

Introduction

Corey Roediger, a Certified Mortgage Advisor and Branch Manager at Hancock, passed away on August 18, 2021, at the age of 47. Roediger was a well-respected member of the mortgage industry, known for his expertise, professionalism, and dedication to his clients. In this obituary, we will honor his life and legacy and celebrate his contributions to the mortgage industry.

Early Life and Education

Corey Roediger was born on March 12, 1974, in St. Louis, Missouri. He grew up in a middle-class family and attended local schools. Roediger was a bright student and excelled in his studies. He went on to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Career in the Mortgage Industry

After completing his education, Roediger began his career in the mortgage industry. He worked for several mortgage companies before joining Hancock as a Certified Mortgage Advisor and Branch Manager. Roediger was highly skilled in his profession and was known for his ability to provide his clients with the best mortgage options.

Roediger was passionate about helping people achieve their homeownership goals. He believed that everyone deserved a chance to own a home and worked tirelessly to make that dream a reality for his clients. His dedication to his clients earned him a reputation as one of the most trusted and respected mortgage advisors in the industry.

Personal Life

In his personal life, Roediger was a devoted husband and father. He married his high school sweetheart, Amy, and they had two children together. Roediger was a loving and supportive husband and father who always put his family first.

Roediger was also an avid sports fan. He loved watching and playing sports, especially baseball and basketball. He was a loyal fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the University of Missouri Tigers.

Legacy

Corey Roediger will be remembered as a dedicated and passionate mortgage advisor who always put his clients first. He was a true professional who cared deeply about his work and the people he served. Roediger’s legacy will live on through the many people he helped achieve their homeownership dreams.

Roediger’s colleagues at Hancock remember him as a kind and generous person who always had a smile on his face. They describe him as a mentor and a friend who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Conclusion

Corey Roediger’s passing is a great loss to the mortgage industry and to his family and friends. He will be remembered as a skilled and dedicated mortgage advisor, a loving husband and father, and a loyal sports fan. Roediger’s legacy will live on through the many people he helped achieve their homeownership dreams. Rest in peace, Corey Roediger.

1. Corey Roediger obituary

2. Hancock branch manager Corey Roediger dead

3. Remembering Corey Roediger, certified mortgage advisor

4. Tribute to Corey Roediger, beloved branch manager

5. Corey Roediger’s passing mourned by Hancock colleagues and community.